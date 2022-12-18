Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $697.17 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $43.72 or 0.00260722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $697.17 million and $35.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,945,100 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

