12,445 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

