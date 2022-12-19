1,312 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.54. 31,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

