14,255 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 542.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 318,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 27,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

