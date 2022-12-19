1irstGold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,291.81 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $7,291.81 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $68.41 or 0.00411574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05321947 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00488864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.93 or 0.28965405 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

