2,073 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Solar by 2,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $5.61 on Monday, hitting $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,487. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

