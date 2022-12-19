23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 7.7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.39 and last traded at 2.40. 49,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,533,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.60.

23andMe Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 85,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 293,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

