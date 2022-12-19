3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.61

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 41919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

