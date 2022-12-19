4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FDMT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,596. The firm has a market cap of $688.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $196,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $134,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

