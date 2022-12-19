5,267 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

