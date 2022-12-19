6,080 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 737,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after buying an additional 694,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 628,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,116. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

