6,485 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

