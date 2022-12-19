8,453 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 34,325.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

