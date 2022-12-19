888 (LON:888) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.30

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.30 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 86.87 ($1.07), with a volume of 765443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.85 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

888 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.57. The firm has a market cap of £387.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

888 Company Profile

In other 888 news, insider Itai Pazner purchased 46,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £39,533.50 ($48,501.41). In other news, insider Itai Pazner acquired 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £39,533.50 ($48,501.41). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($40,556.62).

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.