888 (LON:888) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.30

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.30 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 86.87 ($1.07), with a volume of 765443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.85 ($1.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
888 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
888 Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.57. The firm has a market cap of £387.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
Featured Stories
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.