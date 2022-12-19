919 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

