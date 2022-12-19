A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,003. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

