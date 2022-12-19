A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 27,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

