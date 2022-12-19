A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.94. 38,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

