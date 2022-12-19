A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

ZBH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.94. 2,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.