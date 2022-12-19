A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after purchasing an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after purchasing an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.01. 13,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

