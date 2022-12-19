AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 256,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

