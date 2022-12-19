AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
