AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 888.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 420,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

