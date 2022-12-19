Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 219,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 124,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$26.16 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

