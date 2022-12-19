ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Update

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock remained flat at $5.46 during trading on Monday. 3,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,487. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $514.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 451,298 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

