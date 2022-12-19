Activest Wealth Management Acquires 7,635 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IPAY traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $38.59. 585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,910. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.