Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,170 SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAIL stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $31.15. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $57.09.

