Activest Wealth Management Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for about 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,338,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,221 shares of company stock worth $2,592,371 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

