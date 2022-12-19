Activest Wealth Management Makes New $666,000 Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $41.00. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,497. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $73.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

