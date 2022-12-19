Activest Wealth Management Purchases 296 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 741,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,461,000 after purchasing an additional 431,311 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $209.65. 8,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,716. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $318.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.38.

