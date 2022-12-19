Activest Wealth Management Purchases 6,104 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,317. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

