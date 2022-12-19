Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $44.76. 1,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,300. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $62.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.