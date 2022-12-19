Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 191 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $216.79 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.89.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

