Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 232 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.
LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
