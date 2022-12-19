Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 421,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 33,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.50 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

