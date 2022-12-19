Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

