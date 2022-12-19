Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

