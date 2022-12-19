Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $94.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

