Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 127 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average is $242.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

