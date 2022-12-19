Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $340.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average is $356.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

