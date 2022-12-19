Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.59 million and approximately $486,671.61 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,313 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

