Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

