Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.82. Afya shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Afya Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Afya

About Afya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

