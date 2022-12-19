Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.82. Afya shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 415 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
