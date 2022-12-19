agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,398 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,084.40.

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $117,578.84.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $196,441.38.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16.

agilon health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,835. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

