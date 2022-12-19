Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51,019,080.68 Billion

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $3,014.06 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

