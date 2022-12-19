Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 308.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com Company Profile

Shares of ALRM opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

