Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $65,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $74,137.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. 719,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

