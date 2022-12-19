Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Insider Sells $1,055,018.48 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 969,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

