Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.20

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 1849482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.71. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.89%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. Insiders have acquired 166,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,606 in the last quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

