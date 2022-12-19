Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 169,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,556,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,699,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

