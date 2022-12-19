Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day moving average is $502.07. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

